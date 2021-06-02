DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

