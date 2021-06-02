Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 29th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.9 days.

DGEAF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98. Diageo has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

