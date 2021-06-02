DiFy.Finance (YFIII) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $785,027.00

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $279.46 or 0.00743457 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $785,027.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

YFIII is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

