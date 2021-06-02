DIGG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,028.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, DIGG has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $15.76 million and $25,028.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,219.96 or 0.66315167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 625 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars.

