Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Digital Turbine worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

