Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Maxim Group

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $111.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.95% from the stock’s previous close.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

