DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0403 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.78 or 0.00544913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.01366482 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,319,690 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

