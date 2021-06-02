Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $673,244.46

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $673,244.46 and $21.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.15 or 0.07215938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.78 or 0.01845945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00495830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00181705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00783728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00482649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00435088 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,427,448 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

