Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

