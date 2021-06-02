Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021398 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003201 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00199338 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

