Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,791 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.34% of Varex Imaging worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $988.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

