Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.90% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

