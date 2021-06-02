Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of The Macerich worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.