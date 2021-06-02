Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Under Armour worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.