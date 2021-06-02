Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 498,196 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

