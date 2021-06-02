Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 165,955 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

