Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,394 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.