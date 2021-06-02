Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.17% of Avid Technology worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,772 shares of company stock valued at $987,325. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

