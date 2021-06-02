Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of FRP worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

