Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Uniti Group worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Uniti Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Uniti Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

