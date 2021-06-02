Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,153,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.98% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $505.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

