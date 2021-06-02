Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of NeoPhotonics worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,178 shares of company stock worth $2,088,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

