Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

