Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Boyd Gaming worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,066 shares of company stock worth $9,880,877 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

BYD stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

