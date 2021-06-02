Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of GrafTech International worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

EAF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

