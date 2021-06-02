Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Cactus worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

WHD opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

