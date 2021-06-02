Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.21% of Gannett worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 633,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

