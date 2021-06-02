Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of STAAR Surgical worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 654.35 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.