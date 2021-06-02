Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.58 Million Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.68% of Invacare worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

