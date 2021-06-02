Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.07 Million Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of PetMed Express worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetMed Express by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

PETS opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

