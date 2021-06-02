Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.19 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.91% of The Hackett Group worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

