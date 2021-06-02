Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.26 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NWG stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.55.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

