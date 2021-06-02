Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Inogen worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,871.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,137. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.