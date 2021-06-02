Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Under Armour worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

