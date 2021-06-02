Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.76 Million Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,112 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 35,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of Tejon Ranch worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:TRC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $404.12 million, a P/E ratio of -511.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.