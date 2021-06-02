Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.84 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.29% of Unitil worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $41,989,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.