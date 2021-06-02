Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.50% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $21,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

