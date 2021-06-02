Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of TFS Financial worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

