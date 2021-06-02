Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Kura Oncology worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

