Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RCI opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

