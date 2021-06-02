Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of Capital City Bank Group worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.