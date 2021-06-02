Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,679 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of WPP worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. WPP plc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.