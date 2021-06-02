Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 84,573 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,920. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.