Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,002 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Independence Realty Trust worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

IRT stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

