Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.69% of EZCORP worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EZCORP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

