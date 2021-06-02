Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.51% of Arrow Financial worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

