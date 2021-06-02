Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Proofpoint worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

