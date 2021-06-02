Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 181,185 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.58% of The Marcus worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCS opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

