Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,324 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.66% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

