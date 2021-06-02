Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,827 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of STMicroelectronics worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,682,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE:STM opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.